On July 18, members of the Habitat for Humanity of Nodaway County board joined Mikeala McCoy to dedicate her new home at 114 West Lincoln, Maryville. They are Jeremy Ingraham, Rex Brod, Mark Hornickel, Jim Wiederholt, Nancy Hardee, Mikeala McCoy with her daughter Kimberlynn, Amber Robinson, Georgia Espey and Pam Conley.

This year, Habitat for Humanity partnered with the building trades program at the Northwest Technical School, to help local students acquire hands-on learning while they completed the home for Habitat.

Habitat for Humanity of Nodaway County is a non-profit, nondenominational Christian housing ministry that seeks to eliminate poverty housing and invites people from all walks of life to work in partnership to build houses with individuals and families in need. It offers partner families an opportunity to help themselves, to own a decent, affordable home of their own, which they pay for and maintain.