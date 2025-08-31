The theme for this year’s Guilford Fun Day is “This is Our Town” and activities will start at noon, Saturday, September 6.

Monies raised will support the Guilford Community Center. The activities include the ice cream social, the rubber ducky raffle, a silent auction, entertainment by Josh Daniels, FFA Food Tent, corn hole tournament and a water slide for the children. There is no parade this year.

Bring your lawn chairs. For more information, call Joe Walters, 660.541.0711 or Trish Wiederholt, 816.752.4415.