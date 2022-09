Many of the planned events for the 2022 Guilford Fun Day on September 10 were canceled due to the rainy weather. However Julie Farnan, representing the event’s committee, did read the decree which honored Roger Nelson as the grand marshal of the day. Nelson, a long-time resident of the town which is known for the surname of Nelson, has been active throughout the community, serving as mayor, a South Nodaway 1972 graduate and long-time bus driver.