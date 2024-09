An unique parade entry for the 2024 Guilford Fun Days was the final one to come down the street. Jailee Flora, Guilford, holding the American Flag and riding ‘Dewey’ a 5-year old black Angus steer. Dewey was raised from a bottle calf and is a regular at several parades and rodeos. Flora is a South Nodaway student and was Dewey’s caretaker and trainer throughout his life.