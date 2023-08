The Graham United Methodist Church will be holding a church dinner from 11 am to 1 pm, Saturday, August 26 during the Graham Street Fair.

The menu is smoked pork loin, grilled chicken breast, macaroni and cheese, seasoned green beans, corn, fresh fruit mix, broccoli and cauliflower salad, deviled eggs, fresh tomatoes, assorted pies and desserts. Adults are $15; children five to 12 are $7; ages four and under are free. Proceeds help support local projects and ministries.