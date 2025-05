The Graham High School Alumni Banquet is scheduled to begin at 4 pm, with dinner at 5 pm, Saturday, May 24 at the Eagles Lodge, 29997 US Highway 71, Maryville.

Nodaway-Holt graduates are welcome to attend.

Cost is $20 per person. Payments are to be mailed to Richard Hanson, 28295 State Highway B, Hopkins, MO 64461. For more information, call Hanson at 660.541.0300.