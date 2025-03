Vendors are being sought for the 2025 Graham Farmers Market hosted by the Graham 4-H Club.

The markets will be held 8 am to noon the first Saturday of each month, May 3, June 7, July 5, August 2, September 6 and October 4 at the Nodaway-Holt High School parking lot in Graham.

The vendor fee is $5. For more information, contact Joni Everhart at 816.886.8842.