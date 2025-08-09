By Kathryn Rice

Matt Graham, Northwest Technical School automotive technology instructor, had the experience of accompanying Kenneth Schieber, a Northeast Nodaway 2025 graduate, at the SkillsUSA National Automotive Service Technician level held in Atlanta, GA.

This is the top tier in automotive repair, Graham explained. He is starting his fourth year of teaching automotive technology at NTS.

The national level competition included 14 stations for Schieber to perform. Those ranged from an automotive service excellence written test to actually operating vehicle diagnostics, including electrical circuits, the brake system and the drive-ability.

Schieber placed 11th out of 48 contestants from all over the nation. Each state sent its top candidate.

“I totally give him the credit,” Graham said. “He’s very knowledgeable, very detailed oriented, very precise, he’ll make a wonderful technician.”

To get to the national level, Schieber had to place in the top two at the district level which consists of seven schools. At the state level, Schieber had to take first place to advance to the national level.

There was a Tech Expo at the National SkillsUSA which consists of CEOs, businesses and industries looking for students for employment. Some of the students even received job applications.

Skills and leadership are the two components of SkillsUSA. Graham plans to work on the leadership part with his students this year. He has 21 students in one of his two classes this fall, a record for him. Each of his classes are a three-hour block, five days a week, year long. Even the students who attend four-day-a-week schools, attend NTS all five days.

Each class has 45 minutes of classroom work with the remainder being spent in the shop. The students do live work on people’s vehicles that need repaired. Graham implements other aspects for the students while they are repairing what needs to be fixed.

He’s hoping some of the year one student will be interested in competing in the skills and leadership portions of the SkillsUSA competitions.

He likes the fact that scholarships are being offered to allow students to consider continuing education post-secondary. There are plenty of opportunities for the tech school students not only in the local community but worldwide.

“It’s wonderful, I enjoy teaching,” Graham said.

Schieber is currently working at Summa Implement, Maryville, and is planning to attend Southeast Community College in Milford, NE, for the two-year diesel farm mechanic program.