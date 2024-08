The annual Graham Street Fair, August 22 – 25 this year, always packs the town with a homecoming-like atmosphere. This year many of the events’ entrants broke many past records with maximum participation and maximum fun.

Among the 2024 Graham Street Fair royalty were Lil Mr. Graham, Ryker Green, son of April and James Johnson and Lil Miss Graham, Joanie Holmes, daughter of Holly and Jared Holmes. Both are four years old.