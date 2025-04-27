I will when that when that moment comes I’ll shout it outThe Graham 4-H Club is excited to host another year of the Graham Farmers Market with the first one to be 8 am to noon, Saturday, May 3 at the Nodaway-Holt School’s parking lot.

The Graham Farmers Market began in 2024 after the Graham 4-H Club was reinstated and members had interest in the idea of bringing a farmers market to Graham. Club leaders thought it would be a great way to teach community service and bring the community together.

The Graham 4-H Club is the oldest club in Nodaway County. It was inactive for several years until it was reinstated by Club Leaders Joni Everhart, Janah Brown and April Salinas in October 2023, which was also the 100th anniversary for the club, as it was established in 1923. Several parents, including Everhart and Salinas, were members of the Graham 4-H Club as youth, and saw a need for the community to bring it back.

4-H youth work the registration table taking registration fees from vendors at the farmers market. They also set up the trash cans, tables, chairs, assist vendors in setting up if they need assistance and this year they will be selling reusable shopping bags that customers can use all season. Several of the club members also have vendor stands selling items they have grown or made.

New growth this year for the market will be tables and chairs that customers can sit at to eat breakfast, drink coffee, and visit with others from the community. Coffee trailers and food trucks will be at the market to serve breakfast and coffee. Other products that can be found at the market include greenhouse plants, raw honey, goat milk soap, jams and jellies, homemade sourdough bread, fresh eggs, homemade pies, cupcakes, ghee, handmade wooden planters, fresh produce, fresh flowers, embroidered items and much more.

The Graham Farmers Market has had a great impact on the community, with an outpouring of positive feedback from members of the community and vendors. The market has been a huge success, and the youth gained firsthand knowledge about farmers market products, entrepreneurship, financial/business decisions and getting involved in the community. It has also brought the community together while offering them a wide array of fresh and homemade products. The market provides a place for the community to come together and connect with their producers, family and friends.