Graduation ceremonies are going to be held at all seven Nodaway County high schools, however, dates have been changed for five schools.

Continuing on the original date of Sunday, May 10 are the Nodaway-Holt and South Nodaway graduations. Nodaway-Holt’s senior class will graduate at 2 pm at the Graham City Park. South Nodaway’s commencement will be at 4 pm at the Guilford Sports Complex. SN has set a rain date of 7 pm, Monday, May 11 at Guilford.

NH is not having baccalaureate services, nor prom. SN’s graduating class will have baccalaureate services at 7 pm, Thursday, May 7. Prom has been canceled.

Northeast Nodaway is planning a graduation event for 2 pm, Sunday, June 21. Prom will be Friday, June 19 with after-prom following. If social distancing won’t allow the June graduation, the backup plan is 2 pm, Saturday, July 25, with prom being scheduled for Friday, July 17.

As of now, no time has been set for the Sunday, July 26 graduation at North Nodaway High School. Prom has been set for Friday, July 24 with an after-prom.

Maryville High School seniors will graduate at 7 pm, Saturday, July 18 at the MHS football stadium.

West Nodaway graduation plans are at 3 pm, Sunday, July 12 in the high school gym.

Jefferson High School commencement will be at 1 pm, Saturday, August 1.