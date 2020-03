Goy “LG” Degase, 83, Maryville, died Friday, March 6, 2020.

He was born May 8, 1936 in Strahan, IA, to Luey and Gladys Irvin Degase.

Goy married Dorothy Alexander August 19, 1955.

Farewell Services to be held at a later date.

