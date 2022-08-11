Missouri Governor Mike Parson traveled to Nodaway County August 10 with an agenda that included visiting the Long Branch bridge project, east of Maryville on Highway 136. The project’s deck is poured and the paving subcontractor has completed the concrete approach pavements. The barrier curb pour is also done. Work slated for this week was to complete the rock blanket, shape slopes, prepare for the short section of asphalt widening and pave the asphalt grade transition, and place the guardrail at the bridge ends. The bridge should be open the week of August 15, which is two weeks earlier than the time allowed in the Phillips Hardy contract.