Governor Mike Parson declared a state of emergency in Missouri on March 21 in response to worsening conditions along the Missouri and Mississippi River systems as a result of release from upstream reservoirs, snow melt and excessive rainfall.

Parson also activated the Missouri State Emergency Operations Plan, which allows state agencies to coordinate directly with local jurisdictions, and signed Executive Order 19-05 making the emergency declaration official.

“The rising floodwaters are affecting more Missouri communities and farms, closing more roads and threatening levees, water treatment plants and other critical infrastructure,” Parson said. “We will continue to work closely with our local partners to assess needs and provide resources to help as Missourians continue this flood fight and as we work to assist one another.”

Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers rescued several people from homes and three people from a stranded boat in and around Craig on March 20 where a temporary levee failed. Ongoing sandbagging efforts on March 21 included at a water treatment plant in Forest City in Holt County. A Red Cross shelter in Mound City is currently housing 12 people forced from their homes by flooding. The Department of Health and Senior Services has supplied tetanus shots to Atchison and Holt counties and is working to fulfill a request from Buchanan County.

Missouri’s State Emergency Operations Center was partially activated on March 15 in response to flooding, and the Department of Public Safety and its State Emergency Management Agency and Missouri State Highway Patrol along with the Missouri Department of Transportation have been devoting additional resources to supporting communities since then.

Parson reminded Missourians to always be careful around flooded areas and understand the risks floodwater poses.