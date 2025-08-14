On August 1, Governor Mike Kehoe announced 12 appointments to various boards, commissions and county vacancies including James Bagley, Maryville, was appointed to the Missouri Health Facilities Review Committee.

Bagley serves as the chief executive officer at United Electric Cooperative, with previous experience at Raccoon Valley Electric Cooperative and Glidden REC. He also served as the director of substation operations at Sho-Me Power Electric Cooperative.

Prior to his cooperative roles, Bagley worked as a technician at the United States Department of Energy and as an interior communications electrician in the United States Navy, where he served in submarine service.

The Missouri Health Facilities Review Committee’s mission is cost containment through cost management, assurance of community need and the prevention of unnecessary duplication of healthcare service. The committee is made up of nine members, five who are appointed by the governor. The four who are not appointed must represent the General Assembly. The term of service is two years. The state senate must confirm the appointment.

Bagley holds a master of business administration from Drury University.