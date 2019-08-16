Gov. Mike Parson has announced the appointment of Mel Tjeerdsma, Maryville, to Northwest Missouri State University’s Board of Regents.

As an interim appointment, Tjeerdsma can begin serving immediately but must be confirmed by the Missouri Senate for his appointment to become official.

Tjeerdsma, a Republican, fills the Board seat of Dr. Patrick Harr (D), for a term scheduled to end January 1, 2025, and until his successor is appointed. Harr’s term expired January 1 of this year, but he continued to serve on the Board through its August 9 meeting.

Tjeerdsma served as Northwest’s director of athletics from the spring of 2013 until retiring from that role last April. During that time, Northwest captured four NCAA Division II national championships, 11 MIAA regular season titles and six MIAA tournament titles. He also was instrumental in numerous facility upgrades on the Northwest campus.

He was the head football coach at Northwest from 1994 to 2010 and led the Bearcats to a 183-43 record, capturing three NCAA Division II national championships and 12 MIAA titles. A member of several halls of fame, Tjeerdsma was inducted last December into the College Football Hall of Fame.

Tjeerdsma earned his bachelor’s degree in physical education from Southern (SD) State College in 1967 and a master’s degree from Northwest in 1977.

Northwest’s nine-member Board of Regents is responsible for sound resource management of the University and determining general, educational and financial policies.

According to state statutes, six of the Board’s members must live in the University’s 19-county district. They must include one member living in Nodaway County and two living outside the district but no more than two voting members residing in the same county. One member must be a non-voting student representative.

Dr. Marilou Joyner (D), of Kansas City, serves as Board chair, and Roxanna Swaney (R), of Liberty, is vice chair. Jason Klindt (R), of Kearney; John Moore (I), of Raymore; Deborah A. Roach (D), of Grant City; Richard N. Smith (R), of Coffey; and George Speckman (I), of St. Joseph; round out the Board. The seat of the Board’s student regent is vacant.