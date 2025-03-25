Governor Kehoe announced the appointment of a new Northwest Regent, Steve Black, Maysville.

Black is a cattle and grain farmer, plus a business consultant specializing in manufacturing, operations management, performance improvement and strategic guidance on acquisition due diligence in Northwest Missouri.

He previously worked at Johnson Controls, Inc., where he most recently served as the vice president of Air Distribution Technologies (ADTI) Operations for the North American manufacturing and distribution operations.

He has served as a member of several civic organizations. Black holds a bachelor of science in business administration from Northwest Missouri State University.

He will fill the board seat previously held by Lydia Hurst (R), Tarkio, for a term set to conclude January 1, 2031.