Beach volleyball is the 90th and newest NCAA sport. The fifth national championship was going to be played the first weekend in May, in Gulf Shores, AL. The per capita production of Division I beach volleyball players is greatest in the Southwest and West with Hawaii leading followed by California, Arizona and Texas. There are 64 Division I women’s beach volleyball programs resulting in 1,008 players. One hundred or slightly less than 10 percent of the players come from outside the US, led by Canada, Brazil, Norway and Serbia.