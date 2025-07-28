Golda Annette Strohecker, 81, died Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Oceanside, CA.

She was born June 4, 1944, to Jesse and Mary Jane Dew Merriett at St. Francis Hospital, Maryville. She graduated from Junction City, KS High School in 1962 and attended St. Joseph Beauty School, St. Joseph.

On October 1, 1964, she married Marvin D. Crabtree. They divorced and on September 8, 1984, she married Robert “Bob” F. Strohecker.

During her first marriage, she lived in many places including Michigan, Oregon, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Kansas. In the mid 1970’s, she moved her family to Burlington Jct. She attended Northwest Missouri State University and graduated in 1976 from the licensed practical nursing program.

The family moved to Manassas, VA in 1978, where she continued her nursing education, becoming a registered nurse at the Prince William Hospital in Manassas.

In 1993, she and her husband purchased the local hardware store in Burlington Jct. She continued her nursing career by flying back and forth to Manassas for the next three years, retiring after 20 years with Prince William Hospital. She then worked at Mosaic Hospital in St. Joseph and at Fairfax Community Hospital in Fairfax.

A graveside memorial service will be held at 11 am, September 16, at the Ohio Cemetery in Burlington Jct.

A celebration of life reception will be held directly after the service at the First Christian Church in Burlington Jct. where family and friends may share their memories. The Ladies of the First Christian Church will be providing a light lunch and refreshments.

