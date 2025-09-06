Glenn “Joe” Everett Jonagan, Jr, 83, Kansas City and formerly of Maryville and Albany, passed from this life at a hospice facility in Kansas City on August 28, 2025.

Glenn was born October 24, 1941 in Ford City. He was the youngest son of Glenn Jonagan, Sr. and Mary Scott Jonagan. He was preceded in death by his father, Glenn Sr.; mother, Mary; brother, Jim and sister, Jerene.

Glenn grew up and lived in Phoenix, AZ graduating from West High School. He earned an undergraduate degree from Arizona State University, and his post graduate work was done at University of Missouri, Ole Miss and Northwest Missouri State University. Glenn earned a specialist degree from Northwest Missouri State University.

On June 9, 1974, Glenn and Betty Allison Jonagan were married in Hopkins. They lived in Albany, Maryville and Kansas City over the years.

Mr. Jonagan had a dedicated career in education, including long tenures as principal of Virginia E. George Elementary School in Albany and principal of Washington Middle School in Maryville.

During his time as principal, Mr. Jonagan wore many hats. You could find him driving a school bus, substituting in a classroom, rolling in his chair down the halls or smoking his pipe in his office or boiler room. Under Mr. Jonagan’s leadership, Washington Middle School was recognized as a National Exemplary Blue Ribbon School. After retiring from WMS, he was a secondary education professor and worked in the TESS office overseeing students at NWMSU. He took pride in his many students who became educators and continue to educate and mold young minds.

Glenn served on the Maryville City Council and as Mayor; he was especially proud of the work for the Highway 71 bypass corridor, Northwest Missouri State signs on Fourth and Buchanan and the Mozingo Lake Golf Course expansion and event center. Glenn also served on the St. Francis Hospital Board of Directors, Men’s Forum in Maryville, the Albany Men’s Bible group, honorary Sheriff’s Deputy to Benny Rainey, and various boards in both the Albany and Maryville Presbyterian Churches.

Glenn’s hobbies kept him very busy over the years; camping and traveling with friends, playing golf (and getting a hole-in-one), playing bridge, and rooting for the Royals, Chiefs, Mizzou and the Bearcats. He also enjoyed cheering on his grandkids’ activities near and far and, of course, grilling on his Big Green Egg. Glenn was a devoted husband and father, having immense pride for all of his family. He was known to have a sense of humor and could be a bit mischievous at times. He has many lifelong friends that will miss him dearly.

Glenn is survived by his wife of 51 years, Betty, of the home. Loving father to Mike (Aiya) Jonagan, Kansas City; Alan (Jennifer) Jonagan, St. Louis and Allison (Tylor) Hardy, Weatherby Lake. Adoring grandchildren Wil (Jennifer), Michael (Korey), Viki, Maddie (Oscar), Emily (Holden), Colton, Isabella and Paige. He also had four great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews who loved their Uncle Joe.

A memorial service will take place at Mozingo Lake Event Center, 1 Fall Drive, Maryville, from 1 to 3 pm, September 21.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to be made to the Maryville Public Library, 509 North Main Street, Maryville, MO 64468 or the charity of your family’s choice.