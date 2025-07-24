It’s important to get students their back-to-school immunizations as soon as possible, said Tabitha Frank, RN, BSN, Nodaway County Health Center public health nurse.

The two vaccines needed for students going into eighth and 12th grades are the Tdap, which covers tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis or whooping cough; and meningitis or meningococcal.

A clinic is planned for Maryville R-II registration on Monday, August 11. Parents will need to bring the student’s insurance card and shot record.

There is a state-funded vaccine available for students who are on medicaid, uninsured or under-insured. There is private-pay stock for insured students. If the NCHC does not have a contract with the parents’ insurance, the parent will need to submit for payment. Cost is $20.

The health center runs vaccine clinics from 8 am to 4:30 pm, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursdays for all vaccinations. Appointments are needed by calling 660.562.2755.

Kindergartners will need five immunizations to start school. These are:

• DTaP, four plus doses with last dose on or after fourth birthday, which covers diphtheria, tetanus, and acellular pertussis,

• IPV, three plus doses with last dose on or after fourth birthday, protects against poliovirius,

• MMR, two doses, which covers measles, mumps and rubella,

• Hepatitis B, three plus doses, disease can cause liver disease, including cancer,

• Varicella, two doses, or chicken pox.

Before shots, parents need to have their child wear shorts or loose pants, as immunizations are given in the upper legs; bring child’s immunization record; bring along a favorite toy or blanket; and stay calm as the child picks up on the parents’ feelings.

For more information, contact Frank at 660.562.2755.