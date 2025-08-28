Gerald Lee Godsey, 96, Ravenwood, died Sunday, August 24, 2025, at the Worth County Convalescent Center, Grant City.

He was born April 1, 1929, to Dave and Helen Katherine Thompson Godsey, west of Pickering. He grew up in that area and moved south of Ravenwood in 1960.

On February 10, 1951, he married Barbara L. Sierp at the home of her parents in Hopkins. They were married for over 65 years before her death in 2016.

Mr. Godsey served in the United States Marine Corps. He was a farmer all his life. He also worked at Uniroyal, Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville, tuned pianos, repaired clocks, worked at the creamery and at MFA in Ravenwood.

He was a member of St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church, Maryville and was a member for over 55 years of Tri‑C American Legion Post 464, Conception Jct.

Funeral services were Wednesday, August 27 at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial with full military honors was in Hopkins Cemetery, Hopkins.

Memorials are suggested to the Cody Lee Stiens Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bram Funeral Home.