George Alvin Harris, 68, Burlington Jct, died Saturday, December 6, 2025.

He was born September 27, 1957, to William E. Harris and Virginia Mae Harris in Lincoln, NE. He grew up in Clearmont and was a graduate of West Nodaway High School.

On November 12, 1982, he married Rhonda K. Fuller and they moved to Burlington Jct.

Mr. Harris dedicated 45 years of his life to his craft as a brick mason foreman at Smith Brothers Masonry in Clearmont. Known as a true master of the trade, he trained many individuals throughout his career, leaving a lasting impact on all who had the privilege to work alongside him.

Visitation will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 pm, Thursday, December 11 at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. Funeral services will be held at 10 am, Friday, December 12 at the funeral home. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Clearmont.

Memorial donations can be made to the Clearmont Community Club or the American Legion Auxiliary in Burlington Jct.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the care of Bram Funeral Home.