Percent Covid-19 Vaccinated Map, February 4, 2021

“This week’s map, based on data from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), displays the percent of people who have received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine in each state. Alaska leads with 13.6% administered in arms followed by West Virginia and New Mexico. Missouri is the lowest state with 6.3% followed closely by Idaho and next, Iowa with 6.5%. The federal government has delivered about 54 million doses to states. 61% of the doses have been shot into arms.”