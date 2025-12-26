This week’s map: AP Football All-Americans, FBS 2025

It’s that time of year for college football’s post-season individual honors. The ‘cream of the crop’ or stars of the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) teams as selected by the Associated Press (AP). This map displays the 1st and 2nd Team All-Americans by their hometowns. They come from across America. Texas (10), Florida (7), Georgia (7), and California (4), account for 28 out of the 54 players (52%). Altogether 23 states and three foreign countries were represented by All-Americans.