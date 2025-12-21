This week’s map: Women’s Volleyball Champions, Div. I (1981-2024)

“The 2025 NCAA Women’s Volleyball National Championship will be held this weekend in Kansas City, MO. Among the final four teams are Kentucky, Pittsburgh, Texas A&M and Wisconsin. Over the course of 44 years (1981-2024) only twelve different teams have been crowned champions. During the first 20 years (1981-2000) schools with a view of the Pacific won 16 titles. Since 2001, Penn State (7), Stanford (5), Nebraska, and Texas (3 each) have garnered eighteen championships. Stanford, leads with 9 overall titles, followed by, Penn State (8), Nebraska (5), Texas and UCLA (4 each).”