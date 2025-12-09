NCAA Div. I Women’s Soccer Champions, 1982-2024

“This past weekend (Dec 5th & 8th) was the NCAA Women’s Div. I Soccer Final Four in Kansas City at CPKC Stadium. This proportional-symbol map displays the 11 different schools that have won championship titles over the last 43 years. North Carolina dominates with over half (22) of the titles. Florida State is next with 4 titles followed by Notre Dame and Stanford with 3 each. Duke, Florida State, Stanford and TCU make up this year’s Final Four.”