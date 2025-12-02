NCAA Div. I Field Hockey Players, 2025

Field Hockey is a good example of a regional sport. On Nov. 21-23 the NCAA Div. I Field Hockey Final Four was played in Durham, North Carolina. This player production map, based on where the 1,927 players attended high school, indicates a strong regional concentration in the ‘Northeast’. Pennsylvania alone accounts for 376 or 20% of all players. Close to 30% (570) of the field hockey players come from outside the country. The Netherlands, United Kingdom, Argentina and Germany account for 72% of the foreign players. Harvard, North Carolina, Northwestern and Princeton were the teams in the Final Four.