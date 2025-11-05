Kansas City Chiefs Roster, 2025

The Kansas City Chiefs are currently 5-3 and tied for second place in the AFC West one game behind Denver. This map displays the 2025 Chiefs current active roster players by where they went to high school. The Chiefs are made up of players from throughout the country. Twenty states are represented by the 53-man active roster. California leads with 8 players followed by Florida (7), Georgia & Texas (6 each), Ohio & Louisiana (3 each). 32 of the 53-man roster were on last year’s Super Bowl team. Let’s go Chiefs!