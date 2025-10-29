World Series Champions, 1903-2024

The Toronto Blue Jays face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 121st Major League Baseball’s World Series starting Friday, October 24th. This proportional symbol map displays the World Series Champions from 1903-2024. Only 25 teams have one at least one World Series Championship. The New York Yankees lead with 27 followed by the St. Louis Cardinals with 11. The Dodgers are looking for their ninth World Series title in this, their 23rd trip. They won last year’s title. The Blue Jays last World Series title, came in 1993.