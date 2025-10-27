NBA Player Origins per Capita, 2025

The NBA season is soon underway. This choropleth map is based on where the current NBA roster players attended high school. Two areas lead in the per capita production of professional basketball players, the eastern seaboard and rural midwestern states. The more populated states, such as California, lead in total production with 51 or over 8% of the players, followed by Texas with 46, Florida (37), Georgia (28) and New York with 27. Professional basketball is truly an international game. 18% of NBA players are from outside the United States. France (19), Canada (15), Australia (12) Germany (7), and Spain (5) are the leading foreign producers.