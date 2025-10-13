FBS Top 25 AP Poll, October 5, 2025

Major college football (FBS) has completed 7 weeks of the 2025 season. This week’s proportional symbol map displays the AP top-ranked team (Ohio State) with the largest football and #25 Florida State with the smallest football. The pattern represents teams from across the country as they vie for position in the 12 team playoff format. The SEC (Southeastern Conference) boasts nine teams followed by the Big Ten with 5 teams, the ACC and Big 12 with four teams each.