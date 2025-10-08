WNBA Player Origins, 2025

The 2025 WNBA Finals will mark the first year of the Best of 7 matchup format. It will begin on October 3rd and possibly run through October 17th if necessary. The women’s professional basketball league began playing in 1999. There are 193 roster players making up the thirteen teams in the league. This per-capita map is based on where the players went to high school. The eastern half of the country stands out as the leading per capita producer of WNBA players. This pattern is similar to the professional men’s players. Approximately 33% (1 in 3) of WNBA Players are from overseas. Lead by France, Australia, Belgium, Canada, Germany and Spain.