Bearcat Volleyball Hometowns, 2025

Now that Fall Sports are in full-swing, we can devote some attention to women’s volleyball. Northwest Missouri is currently sporting a 6-3 overall record and set to begin conference play. This map displays the hometowns of the seventeen players on the Bearcat Volleyball team. The roster has seven from Iowa, three from Minnesota, two from Nebraska & Kansas and one each from Austria, Michigan and Wisconsin. This geographic breakdown skews to the northern portion of where Northwest’s general student body population calls home. Go Bearcats!