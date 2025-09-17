NFL Player Origins Per Capita, 2025

“The National Football League (NFL) season is now underway for 2025. Which region of the country produces the highest quality football players? The ‘Southern Slant’ is very evident in this week’s professional football players map. This per capita map is based on where the current active roster players went to high school. The spatial pattern is very similar to the collegiate FBS player production map from last week. This region extending from Texas to the Carolina’s is known as the ‘Pigskin Cult’ contains over half of all players. A little over one percent of the NFL players are from outside the U.S., primarily, Canada and Australia.”