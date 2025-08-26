This week’s map: U.S. Open Tennis, 2025

The 145th edition of the United States Open Tennis Championships is currently being played in Queens, New York. 48 American players started the two-week Grand Slam tournament in singles competition. This map displays the hometowns of the tennis players from the United States (23 Men and 25 Women) who participated. Three states produced almost two-thirds (31) of the players. California accounts for 20 of the players, followed by Florida with 7. The next highest state is Georgia with four.”