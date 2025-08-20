AP Top 25 Preseason Poll, FBS 2025

“Major college football (FBS) will soon be underway with the first game scheduled for August 23rd between Iowa State and Kansas State in Dublin, Ireland. This week’s proportional symbol map displays the AP preseason top-ranked team (Texas) with the largest football and #25 Boise State with the smallest football. The pattern displays over half (15) of the teams are from the South. The SEC (Southeastern Conference) boasts four teams among the top ten and ten teams in the Top 25, followed by the Big Ten with three teams in the Top 10.”