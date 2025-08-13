NFL Hall of Fame, 1963-2025

“The NFL Hall of Fame induction ceremonies (August 2nd) marked the unofficial beginning of the 2025 football season. Since its charter class was enshrined in 1963 there have been 381 members. This per capita map, based on where the Hall of Famers went to high school, indicates two regions of dominance (over twice the national average). These areas are Pen-WeV-Oh (Pennsylvania, West Virginia & Ohio) or the early ‘core’ of professional football and the Southern states led by Mississippi, Arkansas and Louisiana.”