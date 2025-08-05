MLB Hall of Fame, 1936-2025

Five players were inducted into the Major League Baseball’s Hall of Fame this past weekend in Cooperstown, New York. Let’s look at where the best (283 Hall of Fame players) of all time, call home. This week’s map of Hall of Fame Player inductees, since it’s inception in 1936, is based upon where the players attended high school. The core area of baseball (once considered America’s past-time) is evident in the Northeast and Midwest states. Seven percent of the Hall of Famers are from outside the United States, primarily, Latin America.