WNBA All-Star Player Origins, 1999-2025

The WNBA All-Star Game was held on July 19th in Indianapolis. The women’s professional basketball league All-Star game began play in 1999. There have been 158 different players selected as All-Stars during the past 27 years. This per-capita map is based on where the All-Stars went to high school. The eastern half of the country (very similar to the NBA) including Mid-Atlantic and Southern states stand out as leading per capita producers of All-Star players. Approximately 12% of WNBA All-Stars are from overseas. Lead by Australia, Canada, Belgium and Brazil.