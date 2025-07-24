MLB All-Star Player Origins, 2016-2025

“The 95th Annual Major League Baseball (MLB) All-Star game was held Tuesday, July 15th in Atlanta, GA. This week’s map of Major League Baseball All-Star Players over the past ten years (total of 378 players) is based upon where the players attended high school. States in the South and West are the leading per capita producers of All-Stars. Total numbers alone, California leads with 47 or 12.4% of all All-Stars. Dominican Republic is a close second with 44 All-Stars. Florida next with 37, followed by Texas with 28 and Venezuela with 25. 120 or 31.7% of All-Stars are from outside the country, primarily Latin America accounting for 87% of the foreign players.”