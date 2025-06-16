NCAA Women’s Softball College World Series, 1982-2025

“The 2025 NCAA Div. I Women’s Softball College World Series (WCWS) was played this past week (May29 – June 6) in Oklahoma City. This proportional symbol map displays the 14 teams that have won championships over the past 44 years. The Texas Longhorns won their first title at this year’s 2025 WCWS. UCLA leads with thirteen team titles, followed by Arizona with eight, then Oklahoma with seven and Arizona State, Florida, Florida State & Texas A&M with two each. Former PAC-12 Conference schools account for 25 of the titles. The 2020 tournament was canceled due to Covid-19.”