NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Players, 2025

“NCAA Men’s Lacrosse has been crowning a national team championship in the spring since 1970. Cornell won their fourth title on May 26th, defeating Maryland. It was their first title since 1977. There are currently 78 Div. I teams accounting for 3,651 players. The per capita production of NCAA men’s lacrosse players results in a regional pattern greater in the Northeast. Maryland leads with over six times the national average. Connecticut is next with over four times the national norm followed by New York, New Hampshire, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Eight states are without any men’s players.”