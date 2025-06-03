NCAA Women’s Golf Team Champions, 1982-2025

Northwestern University won their first NCAA Women’s Golf Team Championship this past week. This map looks at team champions, 1982-2025. Arizona State leads with eight championships, followed by Duke with seven. Five teams have won three titles each. Including Stanford, Arizona, San Jose State, USC, and UCLA. Northwestern’s seven roster players were from California (3), New Jersey (1), Washington (1), China (1) and Taiwan (1). Just like the spring sports of baseball/softball, weather plays a major role as the south dominates this map.