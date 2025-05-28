NCAA Men’s Team Tennis National Champions, 1946-2025

Men’s team tennis is dominated by a few elite teams. This map of Men’s NCAA Team Tennis National Champions from 1946-2025 indicates a national spread from coast to coast. Only seventeen different teams have won a national title since the NCAA started crowning Men’s champions in 1946. Three teams from the West Coast, (USC-21, Stanford-17, and UCLA-16) have won a total of 54 titles in the past 80 years. However, in recent years, there has been a shift to the east as a West Coast team has not won a title since 2012. This year’s team champion Wake Forest, secured a second title.