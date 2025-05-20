NCAA Men’s Volleyball, 2025

NCAA Men’s Volleyball has been crowning a national team championship in the spring since 1970. Long Beach State won their fourth title on May 12th, defeating UCLA. There are currently 34 Div. I and II teams account for 686 players. The per capita production of NCAA men’s volleyball players results in a regional pattern greater in coastal states and the Heartland. Fourteen states are without any men’s players. Hawaii dominates with over eleven times the national average. Illinois is next with almost three times the norm followed by California, Wisconsin, South Carolina and Rhode Island.