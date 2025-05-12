NCAA Women’s Beach Volleyball, 2025

Beach volleyball is the 90th and newest NCAA sport. The 9th National Championship played last weekend in Gulf Shores, AL. Texas Christian University (TCU) won their first title. The per capita production of NCAA beach volleyball players is greater in coastal states and the Midwest. Hawaii leads followed by Arizona, Alabama, California and Nebraska. There are 101 NCAA women’s beach volleyball programs across all divisions resulting in 1,737 players. 181 or slightly more than 10% of the players come from outside the U.S. Led by Canada, Spain, Poland and Brazil.