NFL Draft, 2025

The NFL Draft concluded this past weekend after picking 257 players over 7 rounds, representing 44 states and American Samoa, Australia, Canada and Egypt. This per capita map displays the ‘Pigskin Cult’ or Deep South producing the greatest per capita number of elite football players. The Power Four Conferences accounted for over 87% of the draftees. Six non-FBS players and six foreign players made up less than 5% of the draftees.