College Bowling Per Capita, 2025

The per capita production of women collegiate bowlers by hometown is a good example of a regional sport. In this case, it is the Midwest and Northeast that dominate. New Jersey ranks first, followed by Pennsylvania, Illinois, Wisconsin, and New York. There are 102 NCAA Bowling programs and 857 bowlers. The National Championship (The only NCAA sport which includes Div. I, II & III teams) played recently (April 11-12) in Las Vegas, NV. Youngstown State won the 2025 team title defeating last year’s champion Jacksonville State. Nebraska leads all teams with six titles. Foreign countries accounted for 34 or 4% of the bowlers.