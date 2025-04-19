Marathons by State Per Capita, 2025

“The oldest continually operating marathon is the Boston Marathon. The 129th running of the Boston Marathon will take place on Monday, April 21st. This map of the 1,083 marathons by state, scheduled in the U.S. for 2025, is divided by the population. The resulting distribution indicates climate plays a role. Northern states with cooler climates tend to host more marathons than warmer states with more humidity. The number of marathon race finishers, across the nation, has steadily increased over the past four decades from 25,000 to over a half million.”